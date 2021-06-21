Severe Weather Possible this Afternoon Across the Hudson Valley

Get ready Hudson Valley it's going to be a hot one today.

This stretch of warm weather is fitting considering today, June 21st is the first official day of summer. Hudson Valley Weather is reporting a Heat Advisory throughout the Hudson Valley today starting from noon and lasting until 6 PM.

Along with the Heat Advisory, there is a threat of severe weather later this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Albany shared on Twitter what we can expect in and around the Hudson Valley later this afternoon:

Taking a look at the map above it looks like most of the Hudson Valley will be under a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm. A Marginal Risk includes the possibility of isolated severe thunderstorms.

North of the Hudson Valley, near the Capitol region, there will be a Slight Risk. With a Slight Risk, severe weather includes damaging winds and hail that could be rather large. Isolate tornados could also develop and "cloud-to-ground lightning strikes."

We know the weather could change on the spot in the Hudson Valley, it's better to be prepared than left in the dark. Speaking of being left in the dark, Central Hudson has a page dedicated to Storms and Outages around the Hudson Valley and safety recommendations.

The severe weather may be hitting the Hudson Valley thanks to the tail end of another storm. Tropical Storm Claudette is making its way towards New York. Tropical Storm Claudette claimed at least 13 lives in Alabama, but NPR reports that the Tropical Storm was downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

