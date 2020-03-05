Serious Crash Closes Taconic Parkway Early Thursday Morning

A serious crash on the southbound side of the Taconic shut down the road for about four hours late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Photos of the wreck show just how bad the scene was on the Taconic last night. According to the New York State Police, the motor vehicle crash occurred around 9pm on Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident that closed the Taconic south of Exit 54 (US Hwy 44) for several hours. According to troopers, the accident happened in the Town of Pleasant Valley.

A white van was shown with severe damage to the front of the vehicle. The other car was so badly damaged its make and model were not immediately recognized from the photo supplied by the New York State Police.

The Taconic was reopened just before 2am. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

