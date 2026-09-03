Hudson Valley’s ‘Secret’ CIA Restaurant Reopens Next Week

One of the Hudson Valley's best-kept dining secrets is about to reopen, and you don't need to be a culinary student to eat there.

The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park is preparing to welcome students back for the fall semester on September 8. That also means The Egg, the school's massive student dining facility, will once again be serving up food on a regular schedule.

If you've never heard of The Egg, you're probably not alone.

While tourists routinely make reservations at the CIA's famous restaurants or stop in for a pastry or quick bite at the Apple Pie Bakery, many Hudson Valley residents don't realize there's another place to grab a meal on campus that's much more casual.

Explore The Egg at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY

What is The Egg at the Culinary Institute of America?

The Egg opened at the CIA's Hyde Park campus in 2015 as part of the Tim Ryan Student Commons.

The 28,000-square-foot dining facility was designed to feed hundreds of hungry culinary students while also serving as a classroom. Students actually prepare and serve many of the meals as part of their culinary education.

Depending on the day and time, diners can find a variety of choices at The Line, The Café and Innovation Station. The CIA also has daily options including sandwiches, burgers, pizza and a salad bar.

This isn't a formal dining experience like you'd find at American Bounty or The Bocuse Restaurant. The Egg is essentially the CIA's version of a college dining hall, except the college happens to be one of the world's most famous culinary schools serving some of the highest quality food you'll find in the Hudson Valley.

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You Don't Need to Attend the CIA to Eat at The Egg

There's no need to make a restaurant reservation. In fact, the CIA specifically recommends The Egg to visitors looking for walk-in dining on its Hyde Park campus.

The facility also happens to be home to the Brewery at the CIA, where students learn the science of brewing. CIA-produced beers are available on tap when the college is in session. According to the school, The Egg normally operates Monday through Friday from 5:45am to 10pm and weekends from 9am to 9pm while classes are in session.

With students returning on September 8, Hudson Valley residents looking for a different place to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner may want to keep this hidden gem in mind, as it will be open to the public once again.