Recently Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid a visit to the United States top military academy at West Point. However, this trip was not one of pleasure or leisure, Senator Schumer visited West Point with a specific goal in mind.

Sen. Schumer's Agenda at West Point

While at West Point Senator held a conference where he spoke about the West Point Fire Department. Specifically he spoke of the Fire Departments need for better funding. Recent military budget cuts severely affected the amount of funding that West Point Fire has received.

It was stated that West Point Fire in their most recent request were seaking nearly $2 million dollars in federal funding, mainly for the goal of replacing old equipment not suited for carrying out responsibilities. In return, the fire department received less than $100K. Sen. Schumer had this to say in response West Point's request....

I am now asking the Army’s top brass to use the federal funding I secured for the DoD – in the recently passed omnibus appropriations bill – to make sure these budget shortfalls stop now..... We must give our West Point firefighters the resources they need and deserve to protect our service members who protect our nation.

West Point Fire Serves Many

West Point's Fire Department just on its campus serves roughly 6,500 students and military families. In addition, West Point Fire also provides aid to many other communities throughout Orange County.

Supporting Those Who Protect Us

I've said it in the past and I'll say it again now, the men and women who are members of our armed forces or are police officers or in this case fire fighters, they deserve all the support they may ask for. They risk it all to keep us safe here at home and around the world. Making sure that they have enough funding to properly be able to do their jobs and carry out their duties, while also giving each individual the best odds at returning home unscathed is not a difficult ask. In fact, it quite frankly is the bare minimum for what these individuals are willing to risk for us.

Not going to lie, I've never been a fan of Sen. Schumer, hell I'm not a fan of any politician, but I'm especially not fond of those who have been in government twice as long as I've been alive. However, in the interest of fairness, this is one scenario will I will give credit where it is due. Attempting to secure this funding for West Point Fire is something that I believe most individuals should be able to get behind, regardless of one's own personal views and preferences in politics.

