See Ringo Starr at Bethel Woods
Spring is officially here. Yay! And it's another great week here on The Boris and Robyn Show. And that's because this week we have more awesome concert tickets to give away.
It's tickets to see Ringo Starr and his All Starr band at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Aug. 16. A real live Beatle on the Woodstock Anniversary weekend! Make sure you're listening every morning this week at 7:45 for all of the details. And our Pet Madness contest continues. This is our version of March Madness. We're trying to find out who has the cutest pet in the Hudson Valley. Find out more this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.
And, as always, we'll have up to the minute traffic reports with Nancy Reamy, the latest news with Bobby Welber, and legal advice with Jonna Spilbor on Thursday. Plus the latest rock news, the stoner report, and a whole lot more. Thanks for listening.
Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie