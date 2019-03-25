See Ringo Starr at Bethel Woods

Spring is officially here. Yay! And it's another great week here on The Boris and Robyn Show. And that's because this week we have more awesome concert tickets to give away.

It's tickets to see Ringo Starr and his All Starr band at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Aug. 16. A real live Beatle on the Woodstock Anniversary weekend! Make sure you're listening every morning this week at 7:45 for all of the details. And our Pet Madness contest continues. This is our version of March Madness. We're trying to find out who has the cutest pet in the Hudson Valley. Find out more this week on The Boris and Robyn Show.