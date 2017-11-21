See Over 30,000 Christmas Lights This Weekend in Lake George

If you've lived in the Hudson Valley your whole life, there's a good chance at one point or another you vacationed in Lake George.

I used to go every summer with my family. We would walk down the strip, enjoy the restaurant and cruise along the lake on the Mini HaHa. I'll be honest, it never even crossed my mind to visit the Adirondack area during the holiday.

Driving around and looking at Christmas lights has always been a tradition with my friends and family this time of year. If you're anything like me and looking for a long road trip to check out the festive lights, you may want to head up to Lake George.

According to the Lake George Examiner, this Saturday November 25, the Lake George "Lite it Up Village" will flip their switch on. Over 30,000 Christmas lights will illuminate Lake George village.

Starting at 4pm families can enjoy outdoor activities like bouncy houses, a petting zoo and fire pits to get them ready for the lighting ceremony and parade.

At 6:15 the lights will turn on and the fireworks will go off, followed by an illuminated parade and the arrival of Santa Clause.

If you're looking to get out of the Hudson Valley this weekend why not take a little Lake George road trip?