Police say a New York state woman was found unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle. News 10 is also reporting that the woman allegedly was traveling with two of her children in the vehicle at the time she was found.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that the penalties in the state of New York for endangering the welfare of a child could get you sent to prison for up to 1 year, or be placed on probation for 3 years. if convicted.

Lake George Woman Allegedly Passed Out in Running Vehicle

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says that a 32-year-old Lake George woman was arrested and charged, after deputies found her unconscious behind the wheel. The Sheriff's Office says that officials were called Thursday to a Lake George resteraunt for a report of an impaired woman trying to drive away with her kids in the vehicle.

When authorities showed up, they said they found the suspect passed out, with her 10 and 8-year-old kids in the running vehicle. An investigation showed that the driver was under the influence off narcotics, sports News 10.

Police say the woman was charged with Criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts), Endangering the welfare of a child, Driving while ability impaired by drugs, as well as Aggravated DWI-Ability impaired by drugs.

