Scary Shark Attack on Lifeguard Closes Beaches on Long Island

"You yell barracuda, everybody says, 'Huh? What?' You yell shark, we've got a panic on our hands on the Fourth of July." ~ Mayor Vaughn, Jaws

Apparently, a lifeguard at Jones Beach on Long Island not only yelled "Shark!", but was also attacked by that shark on Monday according to ABC7NY. The attack happened about 11 am on Monday and luckily the bite was not life-threatening and he was treated on the beach and referred to a local hospital.

According to the incident report the lifeguard was bitten on the calf causing a one-inch wound. The lifeguard also said they saw a fin in the water. The New York State Police were called and they deployed a drone to survey the beach and waters offshore. They weren't able to spot the shark. Of course, by the time it took the troopers to get there the shark could have been miles away. Also, the water at those beaches is pretty murky so spotting the shark would have been tough.

This attack happened about a week after Jones Beach and Nickerson Beach were closed after multiple sharks were sighted just 25-yards off the shore. Shark sightings have been on the increase for the last couple of years from Florida to Cape Cod.

