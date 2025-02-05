120-Year-Old New York Farm Lays Off Workers After Mass Deaths

Tragedy struck one of New York State's oldest farms, putting its future in jeopardy after 120 years of business.

New York has a rich agricultural history, but family farms have been on a rapid decline over the past decade. A recent report shows that New York is losing farmland to residential, commercial and industrial development at a faster rate than most of the country. The 2022 census reveals that the state has lost 14 percent of its farms and over nine percent of its farmland since 2012.

Now, a new threat is threatening the future of a historic New York farm that's the last of its kind.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tragedy Strikes Crescent Farm, Workers Laid Off

Workers at Crescent Farm in Aquebogue, New York were faced with the grim task of destroying 100,000 ducks last week. The order came from federal officials after an outbreak of avian flu ripped through the farm, forcing Crescent to cull its entire flock.

According to Food Manufacturing, a trade publication for the food industry, the farm is now facing the possibility of closing forever. Founded in 1906, Crescent Duck is the last remaining Long Island duck farm.

Long Island Duck was once a staple on menus at the best restaurants all over the world. The New York region was synonymous with the highest quality duck, bred to be meatier and more succulent than ducks found anywhere else in the world. Due to urban sprawl, all but one of the area's duck farms have shut down. The only remaining supplier of Long Island duck has been Crescent Farm. Its closure would signal the end of New York's rich duck history.

Bird Flu Strain At Suffolk Poultry Farm Confirmed As Infectious H5N1 Getty Images loading...

Glimmer of Hope that Long Island Duck Farm Will Survive

Crescent Duck's owner, Doug Corwin, says that he's still unsure how the outbreak could have even started due to their strict policies that were supposed to prevent avina flu.

Thankfully, the farm was allowed to keep "several thousand duck eggs" that have been quarantined. It's possible that the eggs could be hatched so that the genetics of the famous Long Island ducks could continue for future generations.

For now, Corwin has been forced to lay off more than half of his staff and is faced with the tough task of figuring out what happens next.

