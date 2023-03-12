Saugerties Ice Cream Shop Remembers Local Man in Unique Way

A tragic accident took the life of an Ulster County man one year ago and one local business remembers him fondly.

It was March 4, 2022, and news started to spread that a Saugerties car dealership employee was killed in a tragic snowmobile accident. We shared the tragic news that 39-year-old Jason Sasso and another man were killed while riding snowmobiles.

Snowmobile Accident Takes Life of Saugerties Man

The accident took place at around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot area of the Enchanted Forest/Water Safari Park in Old Forge, New York with police saying that officers were called to the parking lot of the amusement park after a report came in that two snowmobiles collided.

Town of Webb Police Chief R.W. Johnston said that the two snowmobiles, one driven by Douglas Wilbert, 42 years old, from Macedon and the other driven by Jason Sasso, 39 years old from Saugerties, were traveling in the opposite directions when they collided nearly head on. Both men passed away at the scene of the crash.

Saugerties Ice Cream Shop Remeberes Jason Sasso

For twenty years Jason Sasso was an employee at the popular car dealership Sawyer Motors in Saugerties and when they learned of Jason's passing they were shattered posting and sharing fond memories of Jason's contribution to their lives.

One year after Jason's passing, the Sawyer family, who recently opened a new ice cream shop in Saugerties, announced on Facebook last week that they were going to be holding the first-ever "Sasso Saturday" at the ice cream shop.

Sawyer Ice Cream "Sasso Saturday"

Opening day at Saugerties newest ice cream shop had an extra special vibe last weekend as they remembered Jason Sasso according to its Facebook page.

"March 4th is special to us for one BIG reason. On Saturday, March 4th we will honor the life of Jason Sasso as we open Sawyer Ice Cream for the season. We’re calling it SASSO SATURDAY and honoring him the way he would want…… with a free chocolate milkshake! Some of his favorite things were chocolate milkshakes and snow. So, come visit us on SASSO SATURDAY as Jason dumps snow on us from the heavens and ask for your free chocolate milkshake in honor of our BIG GUY who we miss every day."

Fans and people in the Saugerties area that attended Saturday said it was an amazing way to remember a fantastic man. Numerous comments on Facebook shared that the milkshakes were incredible!! Sawyer Ice Cream didn't say how many milkshakes were given out Saturday or if they plan on doing "Sasso Saturday" every year or not but if you are looking to support a local business that does things the right way, we invite you to check them out at 190 Ulster Avenue, Saugerties, NY.

