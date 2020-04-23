Ulster County Company is Giving Thousands of Free Masks to Public

A business in Ulster County will be handing out thousands of free masks to Hudson Valley residents this weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order which mandated all New Yorkers must have their face covered when in public. New Yorkers must have a face covering in a situation where you are not maintaining "social distancing."

"For example, if you are riding on public transit where it is impossible to maintain social distancing, or walking on a busy sidewalk, you must wear a face-covering like a bandana or a mask," Cuomo said.

New Yorkers are allowed to cover faces with a medical-grade mask or a cloth covering that covers the nose and mouth. New Yorkers must have their face covered when in public, public transit or busy streets, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo added he understands its a "small inconvenience” to wear a mask, but it can help lessen the spread of the virus. Cuomo says he is wearing a mask when he's walking his dog because he can't maintain social distancing.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

This Saturday, Sawyer Motors and Sawyer Chevrolet will donate 5,000 face masks to Hudson Valley residents. The will company will set up at the large pavilion at the Cantine Complex located at 33 Pavilion Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday to hand out masks.

Officials say quantities will be limited. If you would like to make a donation so the company can purchase more masks to donate you can call Bob at Sawyer Motors at 845-246-4560.