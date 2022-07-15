If you were hoping to get to a Psychic Fair this month but you weren't coming up with anything on the calendar you are in luck. I just uncovered not only a great Psychic Fair but it also supports a great cause.

The Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter at 1765 Route 212 in Saugerties is having a Psychic Fair this month on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. This event is perfect for the pet lover who also is looking for a little intuitive guidance. You will be helping support the shelter and all it does for Hudson Valley Animals in need of care and home while hopefully finding out what is in store for your future.

Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter Psychic Fair

The Psychic fair runs from 10 AM to 3 PM and will be held at the Saugerties Animal Shelter. Come by for a reading from a psychic medium or maybe have your tarot cards read. They will even have animal communicators at this event that can help you reconnect with animals that have past.

Get our free mobile app

If you can't make it to support the shelter on the 23rd remember that you can stop at any time to support the animals and the shelter that cares for them. They are happy to take your donations including food for the animals and even old towels and blankets.

Looking for A Place to Get Your Tarot Cards Read in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Tarot Card Locations All of us get curious about our future from time to time. Some of us go as far as consulting the tarot cards. If you are wondering what might be in store for you in the future why not pick one of these Hudson Valley shops and stop in for a reading?

Be Very Careful with These Around Your Pets