A retrial is underway in Orange County Court for a man accused of helping arrange the 2019 murder of a Middletown man.

A Middletown family is hoping to finally see justice after delayed arrests and a mistrial in the murder of Sebastian Avilan-Medina.

Sheldon Paul is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Sebastian Avilan-Medina, who was found fatally shot inside his Knapp Avenue home on March 11, 2019.

The latest trial is taking place in Orange County Court and according to News 12, jurors have already heard testimony about an alleged jailhouse admission, an emotional 911 call and statements Paul reportedly made during a 2020 Facebook Live video.

Prosecutors allege Paul conspired with others to burglarize Avilan-Medina's home and arrange his killing.

One of the prosecution's witnesses, an Orange County Jail inmate, testified that Paul offered to help him with a $15,000 bond in exchange for false testimony. He also claimed Paul told him he had conspired with co-defendant Dijion Constantine to kill Avilan-Medina.

Jurors also reportedly heard a 911 call made after Avilan-Medina was discovered badly injured inside his home. A neighbor testified that she heard a loud bang that morning and later found Avilan-Medina on the floor. The emotional call captured the woman crying as a dispatcher attempted to guide her through CPR, according to News 12.

The jury also watched video from a 2020 Facebook Live broadcast recorded by a Middletown police officer after Paul's girlfriend contacted police because she was concerned about him. Paul can be heard saying, “Sorry for what I’ve done. I f—ed up, bro.”

During cross-examination, Paul's attorney focused on another statement from that same video: “If I could’ve known, I would’ve stopped it,” arguing that it could indicate Paul did not know what was going to happen beforehand.

What happened during the first trial?

Paul's first trial ended in a mistrial in April 2026 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Spectrum News reported that the Orange County District Attorney's Office said it was prepared to proceed with a new trial.

The case remained unsolved for more than five years before Paul and two other men were arrested in 2024. Co-defendant Dijion Constantine pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 2024. His sentencing has been delayed while the cases against the other defendants move forward.

The third defendant, Douglas McFarlane, is scheduled to go to trial in October on a murder charge, according to News 12.

The retrial of Paul is continuing, and testimony is expected to continue this week.

This story will be updated as the trial progresses.