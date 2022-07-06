Is Saugerties Newest Ice Cream Stand Ever Going to Open?

The grand opening has been pushed back numerous times but it looks like it could happen sooner than later.

Earlier this year, we told you about how one of Saugerties' long-standing businesses was branching out into the ice cream business, again! The Siracusano family that owns and operates Sawyer Motors on Ulster Avenue in Saugerties is almost ready to start serving the area with one of our favorite treats, ICE CREAM!

Are They Ready to Open?

The new ice cream stand located right up the road from the car dealership was scheduled to open back around Memorial Day weekend but according to the Daily Freeman, owners Bob and Larry Siracusano have had to push back the opening a few times due to supply chain issues.

Bob told the Freeman that they are currently waiting to have some air conditioning work done before the stand can open but are pushing to have the stand open by Sunday, July 10th, just in time for the Sawyer Motors Car Show. The car show will run from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and feature hundreds of classic cars, seven bands, and hopefully ice cream.

No Strangers to Ice Cream

The Siracusano's owned Jolly Cow Ice Cream in the town of Ulster for many years so already knowing the ins and outs of the ice cream business should make the new Sawyer Ice Cream Company an instant success, once they actually open. Once open, they will only serve ice cream! Unlike most ice cream stands in the Hudson Valley, the Siracusano's plan is to only offer ice cream choices at the new stand. Bob said, "We want to keep it simple." Ice cream choices will include 18 to 20 flavors of hard and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, and more.

The Good Humor Man

Last year, we told you about Bob's love for all things ice cream! YES!! He's the man who has been seen driving around the Hudson Valley in a vintage Good Humor Ice Cream Truck delivering sweet treats to kids at events all over Ulster County.

A Shiny Building

The stainless steel-sided retro building might remind guests of what diners looked like back in the day and that's exactly what they were going for. The two-story stand will have walk-up windows on the first floor and the second floor will be for storage. The new location will also have one or two vintage kiddie rides for guests to ride.

Our fingers are crossed that the new location will be able to open sooner than later and once they do open we will update this article with their operating hours.

