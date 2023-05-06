Saugerties, NY Police Departments Says Emotional Goodbye to K9 Max

An Ulster County Police Department said goodbye to one of their own last week and a local photographer captured the emotional departure.

Saugerties Police Department, Facebook Saugerties Police Department, Facebook loading...

Sadly, back in the beginning of April 2023, Max the Saugerties Police Department K9 was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and unfortunately the cancer won. In a statement posted by the Saugerties Police Department on April 28th, 2023 they write:

The Saugerties Police Department thanks everyone for the support and love you have expressed for K9 Max as he completed his last tour of duty this date. We are all so blessed to have the privilege to work in such a wonderful community ! We also want to thank our brothers and sisters in blue, who also came out today for Max’s end of tour. No one will miss Max more than his partner for the past six years, Sergeant Jeremy Rushkoski.

Ashley Carrol of Ashley Skye Photography was at the Saugerties Police Department as officers, friends and family said their final goodbyes to Max. Carrol's name may sound familiar as back in 2022, we shared a story about her photography business. The Ulster County based photographer offers free End of Life photo sessions for families with senior dogs.

Ashley Skye Photography Ashley Skye Photography loading...

In 2022 she told us it's part of a bigger project called The Tilly Project in which their mission is "to capture the true raw emotion between pets and their owners." The photoshoots are offered free of charge and according to Carrol "offer a precious form of closure and priceless memories in preparation of helping your furry family member cross the rainbow bridge."

Read More: Saugerties Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets

With that being said, Ashley shared photos of the heartbreaking goodbye and shared the following:

At 5:30pm tonight, Max crossed the rainbow bridge in the arms of his lifetime partner, Jeremy and his family. Please pray for Jeremy, the Rushkoski family, and all of the Saugerties Police Dept as they mourn the loss of partner, officer, and family member .

Ashley Skye Photography Ashley Skye Photography loading...

You can read the rest of Ashley's post and learn more about The Tilly Project on her Facebook page and take a look at the powerful photos of Max's final tour below.

Thank you for your service, K9 Max!

Emotional Goodbye: K9 Max's Final Walkout with the Saugerties Police Department Supporters lined up to say goodbye to the K9 who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer back in April.

Meet the 8 K9s of the Orange County Sheriff's Office The Orange County Sheriff's Office has 8 K9s certified in many different areas, all of them are certified good pups who deserve all the treats and belly rubs.