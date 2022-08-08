Santana Joins Earth, Wind & Fire To Perform at Bethel Woods; Enter To Win Tickets

Santana is teaming up with Earth, Wind & Fire to perform a killer show at Bethel Woods on August 21st! This is their rescheduled show from their Miraculous Supernatural 2021 Tour, so you won't want to miss this opportunity to see them live!

Carlos Santana is considered one of the greatest guitarists rock music has ever seen, with good reason too! He performed as one of the original Woodstock acts, and his unique mix of Latin and Blues infused style, along with his groovy guitar riffs, have made him a legend. His most famous songs include "Black Magic Women", "Smooth", and "Maria Maria"

Earth, Wind & Fire are also icons in the music industry, with a distinct sound that anyone can instantly recognize. Their most famous songs include "September", "Let's Groove", and "Boogie Wonderland". Their music is guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing the night away!

Here is your chance to see Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire live at Bethel Woods on August 21st! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!