Authentic Mexican Grill Opening 3rd Dutchess County Location Soon

A new "fresh" restaurant is set to open on Route 9 soon.

If you are a fan of "fresh food you can trust", get ready to experience it firsthand at a brand new location on Route 9 in Fishkill, New York as one of the Hudson Valley's best "faster-food" restaurants has announced they are preparing to open a third Dutchess County location soon.

Salsa Fresca Mexican Grill

The folks at Salsa Fresca have begun construction on its 3rd Dutchess County location and are excited to give folks in the Fishkill/Wappingers Falls area the opportunity to enjoy "Fresh Food You Can Trust with No Freezers" at their newest location on Route 9 in Fishkill. The new location will be a few doors down from the popular sandwich shop Jersey Mike's, and right up the road from the Red Line Diner off Route 9.

Fresh Mexican Food

Salsa Fresca offers guests the opportunity to order and pick up fresh Mexican-themed food all prepared onsite. The menu includes favorites like tacos, burritos, and one of my favorites, build your own, where you can pick out everything you want including your protein (chicken, beef, pork, etc.), extras incusing guacamole, bacon, and of course salsa (their salsa is AMAZING!)

Third Location in Dutchess County

The Route 9 Fishkill restaurant will join other successful Salsa Fresca restaurants in Dutchess County including the restaurants at 1110 Route 55 in LaGrange, NY, and at 3434 North Rd Poughkeepsie, NY. We reached out to the owners/operators of the new restaurant to see when they expect to open for business but haven't heard back yet. When we do we will update this article with other grand opening information.

Other Salsa Fresca Locations

Salsa Fresca restaurants can also be found in Carmel, Yorktown, Cross River, Peekskill, Mamaroneck, and Bedford Hills. They also have numerous locations across Connecticut. You can find a location near you, online here.

