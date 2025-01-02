Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Top 10 Safest Places to Live’ for 2025

Three of the top ten safest places to live in America are now located in New York's Hudson Valley.

As we head into a new year, many people are prioritizing what's important in their lives.

On the top of most lists is keeping them and their families safe. Luckily, the Hudson Valley is now home to two of the safest towns in the country.

When you think of safe places to live in the Hudson Valley, your mind probably goes right to some of the more affluent communities in the region. Rhinebeck, Millbrook, Woodstock, Woodbury, Warwick and Accord are just some of the towns that have become known for high-income residents and a higher quality of life.

Interestingly enough, all of these towns were outranked by three other unsuspecting Hudson Valley municipalities that have made a list of the top ten safest places to live in America.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Three Hudson Valley Towns Named Among Top 10 Safest in Country

A new survey from MoneyGeek has compiled data from towns and small cities across the country to determine which ones are the safest. It turns out that six of the top ten safest towns are located in the Northeast with three of them located right here in the Hudson Valley.

FBI crime data and costs associated with criminal activity were crunched by research professors from the University of Miami and the University of Colorado Denver. The results show which towns with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 residents are the safest. Over 1,000 cities ranked in the list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the numbers, the eighth safest town in the United States is the Town of Wallkill in Orange County. While property crime is a bit higher than some of the other top ten towns, its low violent crime rate of just 16 per 100,000 residents pushed the Hudson Valley community into the top 10.

The seventh safest town according to the survey is Carmel, New York. A similar survey in 2021 put the Putnam County town at 14, but thanks to very low crime rates over the past few years, Carmel is now in the top 10.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The highest-ranking Hudson Valley town to make the top then this year is Yorktown. The Westchester community secured the sixth spot on the list, below Monroe Township in New Jersey; Zionsville, Indiana; Lone Peak, Utah; Wallingford, Connecticut and the number one safest town, Columbus, Indiana.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.