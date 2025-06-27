Traffic Stop on Taconic State Parkway Leads to Police Recovery of Stolen Firearm
New York State Troopers had a noteworthy encounter just earlier this week after stopping a vehicle on the Taconic State Parkway. The incident took place on Wednesday, June 25, in the Town of Yorktown, part of Westchester County.
Stopped on the Taconic
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers of the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) on that day identified the vehicle, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz sedan, traveling northbound and began their pursuit as the vehicle was in violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law.
The driver of the vehicle complied with the stop, leading to Troopers beginning their investigation starting with identifying the driver as well as the passenger in the vehicle. The driver was identified as 38-year old, Jack L. Thomas, of Poughkeepsie and the passenger was identified as 24-year old, Jiovanni D. Atherton, of the Bronx.
On scene with Troopers at the time was K9 Jett, who conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle. K9 Jett at a point then signaled a positive alert to Troopers, which then made Troopers conduct their own search of the vehicle.
In their search, Troopers would discover the cause of the positive alert, a loaded Colt MK IV Series 70 semi-automatic handgun. After discovering the firearm, Troopers would then learn that firearm had been reported stolen out of the State of Vermont.
Suspects Arrested
With the discovery of the firearm and that it had been reported stolen, Troopers then moved and placed both Thomas and Atherton under arrest. Both Thomas and Atherton were charged with the following offenses...
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Loaded Firearm) – Class C felony
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E felony
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree – Class E felony
As of the release of the press release, both Thomas and Atherton were still in police custody, awaiting their arraignment on charges.