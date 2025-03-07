Escaped Hudson Valley Psych Patient Believed to be ‘Extreme Risk’

On Thursday police warned the public not to approach an escaped psychiatric patient who is still at large in the Hudson Valley.

Court documents allege that a man who escaped from ongoing care at Garnet Health Medical Center is believed to be capable of "homicidal or other violent behavior". Christopher R. Morgan was caught on security cameras fleeing the psychiatric care center in Middletown just after 2:30pm on Thursday.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

According to court documents, State Police filed a motion for an "extreme risk" protection order against Morgan after he was accused of calling a recruiting station in the Town of Wallkill and threatening to bomb the building as well as the Middletown police department and the Port Jervis police station. Records show the call was made from inside the Behavioral Health Unit at Garnet Health Medical Center.

The motion was made on February 24 after police said they believed Morgan was at substantial risk of physical harm to himself as well as others and is capable of "homicidal or other violent behavior". Ten days later, Morgan was seen fleeing the psychiatric ward.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

The 39-year-old patient was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police have not indicated where they think Morgan could be hiding or if there is a specific place they believe he may be headed towards.

Orange County residents have taken to social media to express their concern over the fact that Morgan may be on the loose in their community. As of Friday morning, there have been no updates on the man's whereabouts, so residents should remain vigilant. Police remind anyone who sees Morgan to avoid making any contact and immediately call the State Police in Middletown with any information at (845) 344-5300.

