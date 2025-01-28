Popular Route 9 Car Dealership Gets Major Upgrade [Photos]

Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie just opened a beautiful new facility that you have to see.

Construction was recently completed at Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie and the difference between the old facilitly and the new facility is like night and day. The older facilty was quite small compared to what the business just unveiled in a video on social media.

Mazda has been selling cars in the U.S. since the 1970s. and is known for making cars that blend sportiness, reliability, and fuel efficiency. The brand has carved out a niche for itself by offering vehicles with a focus on driving dynamics, often emphasizing a more "fun-to-drive" experience compared to other mainstream automakers.

The company gained early recognition with models like the Mazda RX-7, known for its unique rotary engine. Over time, the brand grew, offering a wider range of cars like compact sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs.

The all new bigger and better Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie posted a reel on Facebook that shows the old building and its transformation into the massive new building, check out the video here.

Scott Curran, Service Advisor at Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie shared a posting from from Service Director Tom A. DiFiore, saying "So proud to be here!" The post included pictures of the massive new building which said, "The all new Route 9 Mazda is open! I am so proud of what we accomplished with this build."

Anthony Bifolco, Sales Manager at Route 9 Mazda tells us that the original building was demolished for the construction project that took about 6 months. He also said it was a long process of like 5 years to get town approval and permits for the project. Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie first opended its doors at 2309 South Rd, Poughkeepsie back in 2018. Be sure to check out their website and follow them on Facebook.

