Major Dutchess County Road to be Temporarily Shut Down

A large stretch of Route 9 in Dutchess County, New York will be inaccessible to traffic for over two hours this week.

Many Hudson Valley roads are undergoing construction during the summer months, with several major projects kicking off this month. A bridge replacement in LaGrange will cause a major detour of Noxon Road through the end of the year and a $13 million resurfacing effort is expected to close lanes over the next few months on Route 17 in Orange County and Route 52 between Putnam and Dutchess Counties.

Another major closure on Route 9, however, will only last a few hours and has nothing to do with road improvement.

Route 9 in Hyde Park, New York to Close This Week

On Friday, a section of Route 9 in Hyde Park, New York will be shut down to both northbound and southbound traffic. Traffic will be rerouted through Route 9G to allow the community to march in the annual Independence Day Parade.

The 4th of July celebration will affect traffic from approximately 9:45am until 11am. Local businesses and attractions will be inaccessible, including the Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site.

While locals are well aware of the parade, there are many visitors and recent transplants who may not know about the annual event and could be caught by surprise. Route 9 is a major roadway that connects visitors from New York City with popular tourist destinations like Rhinebeck, Red Hook and Hudson.

Those who wish to watch the parade should arrive early, as the step-off is scheduled for 10am. The parade will start near the Hyde Park Drive-In and travel north to Town Hall before turning down Main Street.

