Seating Area Destroyed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Bookstore

Incident occurred last week at Rough Draft Bar & Books.

An outdoor seating area at the popular Rough Draft Bar & Books was destroyed recently, and the business took to social media to let loyal customers know about the incident.

Also See: "Hudson Valley State of Mind" Song Goes Viral on TikTok

Housed in a historic 1774 building, Rough Draft features a bright and open interior with exposed beams, a long communal table, and cozy lounge seating. The bookstore's curated selection includes new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books, with a focus on social justice, politics, and community-oriented themes .

The bar serves a rotating selection of local beers, ciders, and wines, along with Counter Culture coffee and specialty non-alcoholic drinks. Food offerings include pastries and savory hand pies from their sister business, Kingston Bread + Bar.

Parklet Destroyed at Rough Draft Bar & Books

A parklet is a small, public seating place area created by repurposing curb-side parking spaces They're often used for outdoor dining or simply as a place for people to sit, rest, and enjoy the street.

Rough Draft Bar & Books took to social media this past Friday morning, April 25 posting a photo of the parklet in front of their business that had been destroyed. Kingston Police is reportedly investigating the incident. The business also encouraged customers to buy some books, booze, and coffee so they could rebuild the parklet as soon as possible.

Rough Draft Bar & Books posted an update on Monday, April 28 thanking the community for the outpouring of support and stating that they have an amazing contractor by the name of Alejandro that already started putting things back together to prepare for the rebuilding process of the parklet. See photo below in posting. All the best to Rough Draft Bar & Book on their parklet rebuild! One can help by going and supporting this much loved business at 82 Johns St in Kingston. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Get our free mobile app

Great Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Bookstores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

How Many of Kingston, NY's Top 5 Attractions Have You Seen? Trip Advisor has a list of top attractions in Kingston, NY. Play along and see if you have been to all of the top 5 attractions within Kingston, if not then add these to your travel list. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay,