Arrest Made in Hit-And-Run at Popular Hudson Valley Book Store

Man charged in hit-and-run that destroyed outdoor seating area at Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

We reported recently on the outdoor seating area being destroyed at Rough Draft Bar & Books. The popular bar/bookstore had posted to social media about the parklet in front of the business being destroyed and Kingston Police investigating the incident.

Kingston Police Department announced in a press release the arrest of 31 year old David A. Naccarato of Ulster Park. Naccarato was allegedly operating a 2013 Chevy Pick-up truck on April 24 at around 4:45am when he struck the outdoor seating area and picnic table in front of Rough Draft Bar & Books when he left the scene without reporting the incident. He and his vehicle were located following an investigation by members of the City of Kingston Police Department. Subsequent to the investigation, admitted to operating the vehicle and causing the damage.

Naccarato was charged with violation of NYS VTL 600.01A , Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident without reporting it; and the misdemeanor of NYS Penal Law 145.00.03, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, recklessly damaging property. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Kingston City Court on May 13, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Rough Draft Bar & Books posted an update on Monday, April 28 thanking the community for the outpouring of support and stating that they have an amazing contractor by the name of Alejandro that already started putting things back together to prepare for the rebuilding process of the parklet. See photo below in posting.

THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who has reached out. It means the world to us. Please keep coming in, sharing the space, grabbing a book, a coffee, or a pint, and we’ll see you soon.

A + A

Great Hudson Valley Bookstores with More Bookstores are more than just books. Some offer coffee, some offer beer and others have thrift shop items on the shelves. Here are some great places to find books and more in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

How Many of Kingston, NY's Top 5 Attractions Have You Seen? Trip Advisor has a list of top attractions in Kingston, NY. Play along and see if you have been to all of the top 5 attractions within Kingston, if not then add these to your travel list. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay,