RollerGames: Hudson Valley Horrors Set to Kick Off 2023 Season

Hudson Valley's Premier Roller Derby League ready for season opener.

Roller Derby and my family go way back. My uncle was considered the best in the business, Charlie O'Connell, dubbed "Mr. Roller Derby". He made immediate impact in his 1953 debut season with the New York Chiefs and was named rookie of the year. He went on to win the leagues Most Valuable Player award eight times, and was most commonly associated with the San Francisco Bay Bombers for most of his career. He initially retired in 1967 but would soon after return to the sport until 1978 before finally hanging up the skates for good. He's estimated to have played well over 3,000 games over the course of his career and he starred in the 1971 documentary Derby.

Whos Who in Roller Derby

Right here in the Hudson Valley, for many years now, the Hudson Valley Horrors have been keeping the sport of roller derby alive for years. Founded in 2006 by Roller girl Jeshurun Nickerson, aka Rxy Ramalotte, the league calls Hyde Park Roller Magic home.

With the girls for Hudson Valley Horrors during a radio appearance in 2019. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

The Hudson Valley Horrors had their 2023 season kickoff party at The Derby Bar and Restaurant (quite fitting) in Poughkeepsie over the weekend, as they gear up for a their season home opener coming up.

Hudson Valley Horrors Season Opener in Hyde Park

The Hudson Valley Horrors 2023 season opener is set for Sunday, April 23 at Hyde Park Roller Magic. Doors open at 5:30pm and the games start at 6pm with the Draguladies Vs Apocalips. Don't miss the action! Get more info about the Hudson Valley Horrors here.