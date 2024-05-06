‘Community of Tomorrow’ Breaks Ground in Dutchess County

Construction has officially begun on 340 acres in Dutchess County to create a whole new community with shopping, entertainment and over 800 residences.

The Hudson Valley is already home to several work, play and live communities that include strategically planned residences and businesses. Neighborhoods like Eastdale Village are somewhat hit or miss, riding a fine line between peaceful living and a creepy futuristic nightmare.

Living within walking distance of Eastdale's main thoroughfare and its great restaurants and shops is alluring but after a while, the astroturf and manufactured storefronts can make it feel more like you're living on the backlot of a movie studio than in a real neighborhood.

A new community being built in Hyde Park, New York promises to give residents tons of amenities and and peaceful living while preserving the past. Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park is being called the community of tomorrow for its plan to conserve the future neighborhood's surrounding natural beauty and emphasize the area's tradition of agriculture.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park loading...

Phase II of Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park Begins Construction

During a grand opening celebration of the Inn at Bellefield last week, investors announced that the $1 billion world-class hospitality, agritourism and residential attraction was officially beginning the next phase of construction.

The new Marriott hotel consists of 137 studio and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens. The beautiful architecture of the hotel extends to a unique lounge named The Storyteller that serves full meals, craft beer and cocktails. You can read our full review here.

The Inn at Bellefield is one of two hotels that will welcome guests on the property. During phase II of the project, work will begin on permanent residences and businesses that will make up the new community of tomorrow. Restaurants, a luxury spa and a performing arts center are all planned for Bellefield.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park loading...

Unique breweries, distilleries, restaurants and community spaces will make up the northeast's very first “Agrihood”. This area of Bellefield is expected to benefit from its proximity to the Culinary Institute of America and attract food and drink lovers from across the country.

You can stay up to date on the progress of phase II through Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park's website.

25 Must-Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley! Gallery Credit: Allie Berloco