Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Take Over The Bethel Woods Stage This September; Win Tickets

Two more amazing musical acts have been added to the already-packed 2023 Bethel Woods summer concert series! Rod Stewart teams up with Cheap Trick to perform a live concert on September 1st! Keep reading to find out how you can win a pair of tickets to go!

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts/Facebook Bethel Woods Center For The Arts/Facebook loading...

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling solo artists in musical history, and over the course of his 50-year career, has had 10 number-one albums, 31 top-ten singles, and sold over 250 million records worldwide! His impact on music is undeniable, and to top it all off, he was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2016 for his contribution to music and charity! From his huge discography, some of his most popular hits include Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? , Forever Young, and Young Turks.

Cheap Trick is a band that you have to see live! While not as high charting as other bands of their time, through their constant tours and ever-evolving rock sound, they have formed a cult following of dedicated fans. Their most popular songs include I Want You To Want Me, Surrender, and The Flame.

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick live at Bethel Woods on September 1st! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.