Rock’n the Lyme Away Concert Rescheduled for Sept. 20

One of the benefit concerts I was really looking forward to this month was the Rock'n the Lyme Away Concert at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. Lyme Disease is a huge problem in our area, but right now COVID-19 has trumped just about everything else, and the concert had to be postponed. Now for the good news.

The Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess has rescheduled the Rock'n the Lyme Away Concert for Sept. 20, from noon - 6PM at The Chance on Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie. It's going to be a full day of music, raffles, food and rock n' roll fun. Only $20 per ticket with proceeds to benefit The Kiwanis Pediatric Lyme Disease Foundation

The headline act is Corky Laing of Mountain featuring Richie Scarlet and Mark Mikel. Also The Bennett Brothers, Fred Zeppelin,The Ceesar Band and more. Music begins at noon.

For more information about the Rock'n the Lyme Away Concert, check out the even facebook page. To learn more about the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County, visit their website.

