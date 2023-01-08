Beware, Ticks Still Biting Across the Hudson Valley

Be aware if you're an outdoor enthusiast, dog owner, or enjoy taking a stroll in nature during the colder months. Ticks can still be an issue this time of year in the Hudson Valley.

It's a common misconception that ticks disappear in the colder months. I say that because, for the last few weeks, I thought my dog and I were in the clear. However, with the warmer weather, I've hit the trails with my pup and have ended each walk plucking ticks off his fur. Thankfully, he takes his tick and flea medication and hasn't had one embedded in his skin.

I was today years old when I learned that ticks in the Hudson Valley can stick around when the weather gets chilly. According to the New York State Department of Health, ticks are active in the winter.

They explain:

Ticks can be active on winter days when the ground temperatures are above 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

Who knew?!

With that, the Department of Health adds:

There are two groups of ticks, sometimes called "hard" ticks and "soft" ticks. Hard ticks, like the common dog tick and Deer tick, have a hard shield just behind the mouthparts (sometimes incorrectly called the "head"); unfed hard ticks are shaped like a flat seed. Soft ticks do not have the hard shield and they are shaped like a small raisin. Soft ticks prefer to feed on birds or bats and are seldom encountered unless these animals are nesting or roosting in an occupied building.

The most common ticks in New York State are the deer tick, American dog tick and the lone star tick. The New York State Department of Health website does a great job explaining the dangers of tick bites, how to handle them and what signs to look for in Lyme Disease.

To learn more about ticks in the Hudson Valley during the winter head to health.ny.gov for more information.

