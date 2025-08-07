Suspects Arrested for Roles in Fake Federal Agent Scam in Orange County

In today's world, you need to be careful just about anything. Every week it seems like there's someone or multiple someone's attempting scam and rip off good honest people of their hard earned money. Some scammers have even become bold enough to attempt at impersonating law enforcement.

Recently police in the Westchester County city of Yonkers, apprehended two suspects impersonating law enforcement, attempting to swindle ten's of thousands of dollars from their unsuspecting victim. Two more suspects were arrested for a similar crime just recently in Orange County, and these suspects stepped up their alleged fraud just a notch.

Fake Feds in Orange County

This latest incident of scam and fraud was reportedly being investigated by members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at Monroe. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the accused scammers, were residents of Brooklyn, NY, identified as 34-year old, Wei Baoguo, and 38-year old Yu Sheng Gui.

It was stated that law enforcement carried out a preliminary investigation and its results showed that Baoguo and Gui contacted their victim, only identified as a 27-year old male, and claimed to be federal agents with the FBI.

Baoguo and Gui then in their scheme, told the victim that he needed to pay them $15,000. The victim agreed to meet with both Baoguo and Gui, and also agreed to bring the money. The meeting took place earlier this week on Monday, Audust,4, 2025, and the transaction was made, but the suspect's would not make it much further after that.

Later that same day after the transaction was made, law enforcement located and apprehended both Baoguo and Gui taking them into custody.

Charges and Future Court Date

Baoguo and Gui following their arrest were kept in police custody overnight, and were then taken in for arraignment the following day on August 5, 2025. Baoguo and Gui were arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court, and have each been charged with the felony crime of Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree.\

Following their arraignment, Baoguo and Gui were released from custody on their own recognizance. Prior to being released though, both Baoguo and Gui were scheduled and given their next court dates. Both Baoguo and Gui are scheduled to be back in court on September 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. That court date will be had at Blooming Grove Town Court

