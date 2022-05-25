If you love music and the Hudson River, mark your calendars now for July 9. That’s the day that the River will be rocking in Rhinecliff. It’s been a couple of years due to a pesky global pandemic, but it’s back and in a big way. What am I talking about? Only one of the coolest music festivals in the area.

Rockin’ on the River is back in Rhinecliff after having to cancel for the past two years due to covid. Like so many other events, this awesome Dutchess County music festival had to be called off due to the pandemic, but this year Rockin’ on the River is back at Rhinecliff Waterfront Park on Saturday, July 9 from 3PM - 9PM, and it’s going to be be 6 hours of music, food, and celebration. All right there on the banks of the mighty Hudson River.

There will be plenty of good food with the Frites of NY Food Truck and the T-Spoon Desserts Food Truck. Mad Props will be there supplying the live music and a DJ. Tivoli Sailing Company will also be joining the festival with their cool solar boat, The Solaris, and they’ll be providing short sails, too. Plus, you’ll get to discover a little bit about Rhinecliff which is an awesome little hamlet just up the road from Rhinebeck.

And since you’re going to be right up the road from Rhinebeck, why not leave the house a little early and visit what has become one of the Hudson Valley’s coolest and most star-studded towns. Rhinebeck has tons of restaurant and great local shops. And it’s only minutes from the Rhinecliff Rockin’ on the River Festival. Sounds like the perfect summer Saturday.

Eat Your Way Around the Globe in this Dutchess County Village The Many Cuisines of Rhinebeck

5 Great Antique Centers on Rte. 9 Between Poughkeepsie & Red Hook "Antique Alley" on Rte 9 Between Poughkeepsie & Red Hook