Rockefeller Christmas Tree Selected; NOT Coming From New York

The popular Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree once again this year did not come from the Hudson Valley area...or even New York for that matter.

The Hudson Valley over the last several years has been the source of the Rockefeller Christmas tree, with the tree coming from the area in 2019, 2018, 2015, 2010, and many other years prior to that.

Last year's pick was a Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York. This year, the Hudson Valley gets missed again! For the first time ever, the 2021 Rockefeller Christmas Tree comes from Maryland. According to rockefellercenter.com, this year's tree will make the trip from Elkton, Maryland, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center this Saturday, Nov. 13, and will be lit on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The tree is lit daily from 6 am until midnight. On Christmas Day, it's lit for 24 hours and on New Year's Eve it's lit from 6 am to 9 pm.

You may recall that last year's tree, which came from the yard of an Oneonta business owner, was actually cut down by a local landscaping company out of Newburgh. Also, there was quite the buzz about an owl that was found in the Rockefeller tree last year that actually got rehabilitated right here in the Hudson Valley!

Looking back at some Hudson Valley Rockefeller Trees from past years:

In 2019: The Rockefeller Tree came from the village of Florida, NY in Orange County. An interesting tidbit regarding this tree is that it was born in 1958 in a Hudson Valley living room.

In 2018: The Rockefeller Tree came from the Newburgh, NY area of Wallkill.

In 2015: Al Asendorf and Nancy Puchalski from Gardiner, NY had their Norway Spruce chopped down and hauled down to 30 Rock.