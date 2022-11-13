Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities.

Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.

According to NBC, the Norway Spruce will be dressed in over 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star.

The New York State Police shared that Troop G was on the scene to assist with the tree's travels from Queensbury to NYC on November 10th. Does this mean that the New York State Troopers who were on the scene were acting as securi-TREE?

Word on the street is that the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree made it's way through the Hudson Valley on November 10th, 2022. There were some reported sightings on the Thruway, but we haven't seen any photos of the big tree in our neck of the woods yet.

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is scheduled to light up the holiday season on Wednesday, November 30th. You can watch the festive celebration on NBC starting at 8 pm that evening which will be filled with holiday performances and of course a visit from the Rockettes and Santa Claus.

Is it too early to start decorating for the holiday season? Here ar Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley our tree is up and ready to be decorated. When will you put your tree up this year?

