Grammy Winner Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shacks’

One of the Hudson Valley’s claims to fame is Kate Pierson. Kate is a member of the B52s, a solo artist, a business woman, and a heck of a nice person. For years, Kate has owned the very cool and kitschy Kate’s Lazy Meadow, a hotel in Shandaken, just outside of Woodstock.

The hotel sits on over 6 acres of beautiful land, overlooks the Esopus Creek, and has several uniquely decorated rooms. And it can be yours. That’s right, Kate’s Lazy Meadow is for sale, furniture included. This could be the perfect opportunity for you if you're looking to get into the hospitality business in the Hudson Valley.

Think you would make a great innkeeper? Kate’s Lazy Meadow could be yours for just over $2 million. Not a bad price considering the beautiful surroundings and the fact that even the furniture is included. I can’t wait to see what you do with the place.

