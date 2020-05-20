Is appearance really this important? As many barbershops and salons remain shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one man took somewhat desperate measure to make sure he could get a trim. And by desperate, we're talking about driving over 600 miles.

The LA Times is reporting that a 28 year-old man from Olympia, Washington to just outside Sacramento, California just to get a haircut. Barbers and salons remain closed in the state of Washington and most of California, though officials in Sutter County, CA allowed the shop to open.

That's when J Farr hit the road and went to the Butte House Barber Shop in Sutter County for a fade..

I’ve been isolated for the last three months and that’s the first time I had that type of social interaction in that period. It’s a really good feeling to feel like there’s other people in the world who aren’t going to sit inside in fear when there’s nothing to be afraid of.

Farr said he needed a cut so bad he considered shaving his hair all together. Many have argued for shops to reopen as business owners scramble to make a living. Some of even taken matters into their own hands.

While it may not seem like a big deal to everyone, some of your friends or coworkers might be freaking out about their hair and want to go to great lengths to get it done. Aren't there more important matters to worry about? To them, not really. At least, according to the Times, Farr left a very big tip.

