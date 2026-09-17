Liberty Police have made two additional arrests as part of ongoing undercover investigations targeting people using social media in an attempt to sexually exploit children.

"Operation Dangerous DMs"

The recent arrests are connected to an August press conference held jointly by the Liberty Police Department and Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office announcing the results of two separate enforcement initiatives, including Operation Dangerous DMs, an undercover operation targeting individuals who use online platforms to engage in sexually explicit communications with persons they believe to be children. The operation had previously resulted in six arrests.

Operation Dangerous DMs/Sullivan County Government Facebook Operation Dangerous DMs/Sullivan County Government Facebook

Arrests Made in Sullivan County Undercover Operation

On August 19, Liberty Police arrested Matthew Wunner, 31, of Kiamesha Lake, following an undercover investigation, in which a Liberty Police Officer, acting in an undercover capacity and posing online as a 13-year-old child, reportedly communicated with Wunner. According to police, Wunner, believed that "he was communicating with a 13-year-old child, requested that the child send him sexually explicit photographs."

Wunner was found at his home in Kiamesha Lake and arrested.

He was charged with Attempted Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

'Operation Dangerous DMs' Arrests in Liberty/ Liberty Police Facebook 'Operation Dangerous DMs' Arrests in Liberty/ Liberty Police Facebook

On September 8, Liberty Police also arrested Seth Tremper, 21, of Swan Lake, following a separate undercover investigation, in which a Liberty Police Officer, again acting in an undercover capacity reportedly posed online as a 13-year-old child and communicated with Tremper.

During those communications, Tremper reportedly believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old child, and "engaged in sexually explicit communications describing simulated nudity and attempted to invite the child to engage in sexual conduct." Police said, Tremper also requested nude sexually explicit photographs.

Officers located Tremper at his place of employment in Livingston Manor, where he was employed as a school bus aide, according to police. Tremper was arrested on a school bus. Tremper was charged with Attempted Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the First Degree, a felony, and Attempted Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a felony, In accordance with New York State Bail Reform laws he was released on an appearance ticket and directed to appear at the Town of liberty Court at a later date.

The Village of Liberty Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer division.

Chief of Police Steven D’Agata stated, “When we announced Operation Dangerous DMs in August, we made it clear that the arrests being announced that day did not mark the end of these investigations. Our officers continue to work proactively in an undercover capacity to identify individuals who are willing to use the internet to sexually exploit children. These investigations are particularly disturbing because in each case the defendant allegedly believed that he was communicating with an actual 13-year-old child. The fact that the person on the other side of the conversation was actually a police officer does not diminish the intent demonstrated through these communications. Our goal is to identify these individuals before an actual child becomes their victim. In this case it was additionally concerning that one of the defendants was employed in a position of trust with children on a school bus.

These cases in particular also highlight a glaring problem with New York State Bail Reform legislation. Under current New York State Law both individuals were required to be immediately released from police custody and issued an appearance ticket for a future court date. This defies common sense and endangers public safety.