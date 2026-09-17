Three people from the Hudson Valley are facing felony charges after police say a traffic stop on I-84 led to the discovery of a stolen, loaded handgun.

New York State Police in East Fishkill stopped a car on I-84 Eastbbound in the Town of Southeast at 9:46 p.m. on September 11 for violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.

The driver, Chaz W. Townes-Haines, 29, of Middletown, was identified along with his passengers, Dominick R. Bledsoe, 35, of Middletown and Raven Cherry, 32, of Poughkeepsie.

State Police said K-9 Jet "conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics."

According to State Police, they searched the car and investigators found a stolen, loaded Taurus Brazil G2C 9mm handgun inside.

Townes-Haines, Bledsoe and Cherry were arrested and charged with:

- Felony Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

- and Felony Fourth-Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

All three were arraigned in Southeast Town Court on September 12.

Townes-Haines was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Bledsoe and Cherry were released on their own recognizance. All three have future court dates.