WARNING! Dutchess County Drivers Be Aware of Road Closures This Weekend

When was the last time you got stuck in traffic because of an event that was taking place that you had no idea about? It usually goes like this...you are on your way to something important and out of nowhere, the road you are driving on gets closed down because of a parade or something like it. Happened to me just a few months ago in Poughkeepsie when there was the Pride parade. I had no idea it was scheduled for the day and time I was driving on the arterial and BOOM I was stuck there for 35 minutes.

So that doesn't happen to you...

Traffic Delays & Closures Planned in Pleasant Valley

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is telling drivers that they should expect delays and road closures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 16th-18th. The closures and delays will be related to the Pleasant Valley Weekend celebration which kicks off in Pleasant Valley on Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Facebook page, traffic delays and closures are expected on Saturday, September 17th between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the following roads:

North Avenue

Salt Point Turnpike

Sherow Road

Route 44, Main Street

Traffic delays and closures will continue on Sunday, September 18th between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on the following roads:

North Avenue

Martin Road

Sherow Road

Route 44, Main Street

The sheriff's offices also noted that drivers should expect higher than normal traffic volume around the Pleasant Valley Town Hall on Main Street starting on Friday 9/16/22 thru Sunday 9/18/22.

Pleasant Valley Weekend

The celebration kicks off on Friday with the opening ceremony at Cady Field starting at 5:30. There will be a car show at the Town hall from 6-9 p.m. with music guest Times Square. Both Saturday and Sunday the celebration will have events all day long including live music, clowns, a bubble bus, fireworks, and much more.

