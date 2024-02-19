Popular Hudson Valley Auto Repair Shop Celebrates 20 Years

Popular Hudson Valley Auto Repair Shop Celebrates 20 Years

Google Maps

Right On Point Automotive in Salt Point, NY is celebrating milestone anniversary.

You know its always hard to find a good, trustworthy mechanic to be able to bring your vehichle to where you know you are getting the best service and you aren't being taken for a ride (no pun intended). And for 20 years Paul Teal and the crew at Right On Point Automotive have been delivering top-notch service to loyal customers all over the Hudson Valley.

Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Celebrates 20 Years

Right On Point Automotive, located at 39 Cottage St. in Salt Point, NY offers professional, clean and safe towing and recovery services 24/7, 365 days a year. I have been a customer over the years and Paul Teal is one of the most honest and trustworthy mechanics that I've ever dealt with. Always a pleasant experience at Right On Point Automotiive with fast and friendly service.

loading...

With helping me avoid major car repair costs 5 years ago, I can't say enough about the honesty and integrity of Paul Teal and Right On Point Automotive. I could have taken my car elsewhere and had been persuaded to replace the transmission by another mechanic but thankfully that was avoided. And if you don't wanna take my word for it, just look at some of the dozens of 5 star reviews on Google.

loading...
loading...
Get our free mobile app
loading...

Right On Point Automotive Automotive took to social meida over the weekend to thank their loyal customers for 20 years of business.

I can’t help but feel greatful for all my loyal customers who have trusted me for 20 years to service there cars and keep there vehicles safe . It’s because of all of you that I am where I am today!

-Paul Teal, Right On Point Automotive

Congrats to Paul Teal and Right On Point Automitive on 20 years of amazing service to the community. Here's to many more years!

Recorded Snowfall Amounts in the Hudson Valley on February 13, 2024

A wild snowstorm ripped through the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, February 13. While some residents were buried in snow, others didn't even see one flake. Photographers from around the region submitted their photos to us to show just how mixed the snowfall totals were.

Gallery Credit: Boris

Here Are The 8 Best Things About Stewart's Shops According To The Hudson Valley

Everyone has a place that they enjoy visiting which makes them feel comfortable and like home. To me, Stewart's Shops has always brought those good feelings and excitement to visit. 

A poll was taken on WRRV's Facebook asking,
"What’s the #1 reason why you love Stewart’s? "

With over 40 comments on social media, Facebook users and Hudson Valley residents were eager to share their love for local Stewart's Shops.

Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook, Stewart's Shops

Filed Under: 20 years, Dutchess County, Google, ny, Right On Point Automotive, Salt Point, Salt Point NY, The Hudson Valley
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley Business, Hudson Valley Entertainment News, Hudson Valley Events, Hudson Valley News, News, News From WPDH
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA