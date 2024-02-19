Popular Hudson Valley Auto Repair Shop Celebrates 20 Years

Right On Point Automotive in Salt Point, NY is celebrating milestone anniversary.

You know its always hard to find a good, trustworthy mechanic to be able to bring your vehichle to where you know you are getting the best service and you aren't being taken for a ride (no pun intended). And for 20 years Paul Teal and the crew at Right On Point Automotive have been delivering top-notch service to loyal customers all over the Hudson Valley.

Right On Point Automotive, located at 39 Cottage St. in Salt Point, NY offers professional, clean and safe towing and recovery services 24/7, 365 days a year. I have been a customer over the years and Paul Teal is one of the most honest and trustworthy mechanics that I've ever dealt with. Always a pleasant experience at Right On Point Automotiive with fast and friendly service.

attachment-Tig BMW Right On Point loading...

With helping me avoid major car repair costs 5 years ago, I can't say enough about the honesty and integrity of Paul Teal and Right On Point Automotive. I could have taken my car elsewhere and had been persuaded to replace the transmission by another mechanic but thankfully that was avoided. And if you don't wanna take my word for it, just look at some of the dozens of 5 star reviews on Google.

attachment-ROP Review1 loading...

attachment-ROP Review2 loading...

Get our free mobile app

attachment-ROP Review3 loading...

Right On Point Automotive Automotive took to social meida over the weekend to thank their loyal customers for 20 years of business.

I can’t help but feel greatful for all my loyal customers who have trusted me for 20 years to service there cars and keep there vehicles safe . It’s because of all of you that I am where I am today! -Paul Teal, Right On Point Automotive

Congrats to Paul Teal and Right On Point Automitive on 20 years of amazing service to the community. Here's to many more years!

Recorded Snowfall Amounts in the Hudson Valley on February 13, 2024 A wild snowstorm ripped through the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, February 13. While some residents were buried in snow, others didn't even see one flake. Photographers from around the region submitted their photos to us to show just how mixed the snowfall totals were. Gallery Credit: Boris