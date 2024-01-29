Popular Hudson Valley Pizza Shop Celebrates 20 Years

Madison's Pizza Cafe in Pleasant Valley is celebrating milestone.

There a lot of great pizza places throughout the Hudson Valley, and in the Pleasant Valley area, one of the best spots is Madison's. My family has been getting pizza and other food from Madison's for years. It's a great family owned spot that not only offers some of the best pizza (they made our list last year of 7 Great Peppperoni Pizza Spots in Dutchess County), but a full menu of Italian-American favorites, from pastas and baked dishes to wraps and sandwiches.

Madison's Pizza Cafe was established in 2004 by Jason Kiggins along with his wife Madeline. The business was named after the couples' eldest daughter Madison. The family also owns and operates another popular restaurant Jason Patricks on 44, another restaurant that my family raves about. Jason Patricks is known for serving up American comfort food, and they feature live entertainment as well. Many of my friend's bands often perform at Jason Patricks. They also made our list of Best Hudson Valley Prime Rib Spots last year. Both Madison's and Jason Patricks making some of our lists last year, they must be doing something right!

20 Years of Madison's Pizza Cafe

Madison's Pizza Cafe recently celebrated 20 years, and Giuliana Kiggins took to social media and the Pleasant Valley Exclusive Facebook group to congratulate her parents on 20 years at Madison's Pizza Cafe, posting pictures of a celebration for the anniversary that included an amazing looking 20th anniversary cake.

20 years at MADISON'S PIZZA CAFE!! so proud of my amazing Parents! -Giuliana Kiggins

attachment-Madison's 20 Years loading...

Congrats to the Kiggin's family on 20 years at Madison's Pizza Cafe, and here's to 20 more!

A Tour of Pleasant Valley Six things we love about Pleasant Valley.