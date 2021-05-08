Retro Home Promises Unparalleled Views of the Hudson Valley

There are many things you could want in a home, but I bet you never thought of owning one that offered 360-degree views of the Hudson Valley from the top of your own fire tower. Well, put it on the wish list because we found you one in the town of Hurley. 1451 Route 28A is truly a one-of-a-kind property with its 14 plus acres, a 2-bedroom ranch home and a fire tower built in 2004.

Not only is there a house on the property but at the fire tower, there is a base camp. With its builds and picnic tables, it looks like it was made for a little glamping. This means you can hang out at the tower day and night to catch all the views including the stars.

Imagine being able to climb to the top of the world at your own house. This is what it must feel like to have a fire tower in your own backyard. For nature lovers and stargazer this is the perfect retreat. You can find out more details from Siobhan Scanlan with Win Morris Realty but first, check out the amazing pictures we found on Zillow.

You Could Touch The Stars if You Lived in This House in Hurley New York The 14 Plus acres around this house are spectacular but the fire tower is the reason you will call this Hurley house your home. The tower offers unmatched 360 degree views of the surrounding Shawangunk and Catskill Mountains plus the Ashokan Reservoir. You can enjoy the house or stay at the camp at the base of the tower.