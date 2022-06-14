Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week.

Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.

Restaurant: Impossible originally aired on Food Network from 2011 to 2016, and after a three-year hiatus, made a return in April of 2019. The premise of the show is that Chef and restaurateur Robert Irvine and a crew have to renovate a failing American restaurant with the goal of helping to restore it to profitability and prominence within two days and on a budget of $10,000.

Get our free mobile app

Where Will Restaurant: Impossible be Next week?

Restaurant: Impossible is coming to Franco Di Roma Italian Restaurant at 357 Rt 211 E in Middletown, NY on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23. Reservations are currently being taken. Interested parties that would like to help on the construction end with the remodel of the restaurant should email by this Friday, June 17 at 12pm (PST) and use 2019/ FRANCO DI ROMA RESERVATIONS in the subject field. There are two shifts: Shift 1- June 22 at 1 pm

Shift 2- June 23 at 10:30 am

If you would like to come to dine and be the first to see the newly renovated space, you should reserve your spot for either the lunch on Wednesday, June 22 at 11 am or the grand-reopening dinner on Thursday, June 23 at 7 pm by emailing reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by this Saturday, June 18 at 12pm (PST) and use 2019/ FRANCO DI ROMA RESERVATIONS in the subject field.