Over the last month law enforcement for the City of New Rochelle have had their hands full with multiple calls for various burglaries and robberies at different locations across the city.

With that said the New Rochelle Police have also had multiple instances of success with arresting some of the suspects involved in these crimes.

The most recent of these crimes took place last week when New Rochelle Police were contacted regarding an attempted break-in and burglary of a home while the residents were present.

Burglary Thwarted

This reported incident took place last week during the morning hours of Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, a call was made to the police department just after 6 am for a "burglary in progress" at a home located on Lispenard Avenue.

The call was made by the victim who at the time was home with only her daughter. New Rochelle Police quickly responded and made their way to the address. The suspect reportedly made his way into the home via a lower-level window that he accessed by knocking away an air conditioning unit.

When police arrived on the scene, they established a perimeter around the residence. In addition, they also spotted the suspect in the home and began ordering calls to him demanding a surrender. The suspect eventually exited the home the same way he made his way in and was apprehended without further incident.

A Burglary History

This case took an unexpected turn with the reveal that the arrested suspect identified as 23-year-old Francis Voltaire of New Rochelle, had burglarized the same residence back in August of 2023.

The past incident resulted in the victim gaining a Temporary Order of Protection (TOP) against Voltaire which was still active at the time of this latest incident.

This case takes another strange turn as it was mentioned that the suspect believed his grandmother had once lived at the victim’s residence, although there is no direct relationship between the two. Police right now are also unsure of what the suspect's exact intent is or was at this time.

The suspect, Voltaire, has been charged with the crimes of Burglary in the 2nd degree, as well as Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree. Both crimes are felony charges. Currently Voltaire remains in police custody as the investigation into any and all aspects of this case remains ongoing.

Months Worth of Robberies

While this latest case definitely seems strange to say the least, the other cases that have popped up over the last month in New Rochelle have been much more black and white metaphorically speaking.

Last month New Rochelle Police responded to three separate calls of robbery across the over a three day period, with two of the robberies occurring the same night within hours of one another.

The third of these cases involved a senior-aged female who managed at the time to scare off her would-be robber.

Previous Coverage: Multiple Calls for Robbery Draw Police Attention in Westchester

While two of those previous cases are still being investigated, New Rochelle Police did arrest a suspect in the third case. The suspect in question was the one who was scared off by the senior woman in the 100 Block area of Franklin Avenue.

The suspect at the time had fled the scene and escaped into hiding inside another apartment complex but was taken into custody following an investigation roughly a week after the incident occurred.

Failed Robbery Arrest: Suspect Arrested in Westchester County Failed Robbery Attempt

Readers may read our coverage of that arrest in the link above. We will continue to provide updates for each of these cases if or when new information becomes available.

