Police in the Westchester County town of New Rochelle have been rather busy over the last two weeks, as multiple calls for robberies in the area have resulted in multiple ongoing investigations.

Robbery in Edgewood Park

The first of the three recent calls for robbery came back on October 7, 2024. According to the press release from the New Rochelle Police Department, the first report of a robbery came from a resident of Edgewood Park at approximately 9:39pm. In the report, the resident stated that they were not only robbed but also assaulted.

It was stated that the resident/victim was working on his vehicle in his driveway on Lockwood Avenue when the robber, an unknown male in a black hoodie approached from behind and struck him. The robber then stole several items from the victim including a gold chain, a brand-new phone, and credit cards.

In the report it was stated that after the robbery, the victim believed that the suspect fled on foot towards Feeny Park but was unable to provide any other details to aid in identifying the suspect.

Law enforcement searched through the surrounding area of the robbery but no suspects were located. In addition, the new phone that was stolen does not have tracking information available.

Robbery on Union

The second of the recent robberies actually occurred later on the same night as the first, October 7, 2024. Nearly two hours after the first report came in, New Rochelle officers were flagged down by a store clerk who had called in a report of robbery just before 10pm. The store clerk flagged down at approximately 11:24pm.

The clerk called in the robbery for the store located at 235 Union Avenue. According to the report, the suspect was a Hispanic male, dressed in a white sweatshirt who walked into the store and demanded cash.

The implication in the report was made that the suspect was armed during the event, as during his making demands, the suspect repeatedly placed his hand inside his waistband. Though no firearm was physically displayed, the suspect did threaten the store clerk and seized the clerks phone when the clerk attempted to call authorities.

The suspect left the scene having stolen $150 in cash and similarly to the first case, no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Failed Robbery on Franklin

This third and final of the recent robbery incidents in New Rochelle ended much differently than the prior two. In this instance the suspect completely failed in his attempt to rob his would be victim.

According to the press release, at approximately 7pm on October 9, 2024, New Rochelle Police responded to the call for attempted robbery located in the 100 block area of Franklin Avenue.

According to the report a Hispanic male approached the victim, a 66-year old female resident, armed with a silver handgun and made demands for her belongings. The 66 year old however did not comply and instead began to scream.

The screaming was enough to scare off the suspect as he fled the scene. The report states that the suspect was last seen running into the Harbor House property, where the victim lost sight of him.

It turned to be a fortunate incident as the victim was not harmed in the altercation and none of her property was taken. New Rochelle officers canvassed the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. This case though has been assigned to detectives and is still be investigated

Each of the press releases concluded with the same statement from New Rochelle Police, that they are committed to keeping their community safe. In addition, if anyone has information pertaining to either of these cases, they are encouraged to contact the New Rochelle Police. That can be done via phone at 914-654-2300 or anonymously at 914-632-COPS.

