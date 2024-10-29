A few weeks ago, law enforcement from the New Rochelle Police Department found themselves metaphorically dragged across the city for multiple calls of reported robberies.

In fact New Rochelle Police opened three different robbery investigations over the course of three days, with two of the robberies having occurred on the same night just hours apart from the other.

We reported on each of those robberies in the days after they originally occurred with information available to us from the New Rochelle Police.

At that time, law enforcement had the details on the events that occurred in each of the reported robberies but information on the suspects who committed the crimes were sparse and vague enough that any one of hundreds of people could have fit the descriptions given.

Failed Robbery Recap

In the weeks following New Rochelle Police have been investigating each of the robbery cases and in a recent update from the New Rochelle Police, one of the suspects from one of the robberies has been arrested. To be more specific, the suspect from the FAILED robbery attempt has been arrested and charged by the New Rochelle Police.

The failed robbery attempt occurred back on October 9, 2024, and it happened on Franklin Avenue in an area referred to as the 100 Block. According to the original report, it was approximately 7 pm when New Rochelle Police responded to the scene of the incident.

The victim in the incident was a 66-year-old female who was a resident at the site and according to the report, the male suspect had approached her on foot, displayed a silver handgun, and demanded her belongings.

The victim thwarted the attempt by the suspect by beginning to scream, which scared off the suspect and made him flee the scene. The woman was not physically injured in the altercation and none of her belongings were taken.

The suspect reportedly fled towards an apartment complex nearby called the Harbor House where the victim lost sight of him.

Suspect Arrested in Failed Robbery Attempt

In the update provided by the New Rochelle Police Department, on October 17th, 2024, Detectives from the police department successfully made an arrest for the suspect in the failed robbery.

According to the update, the suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile from New Rochelle. The juvenile was taken into custody where he was charged with two offenses, one a misdemeanor charge and the other a felony.

Officially the juvenile has been charged with both Robbery 1st Degree – Displays what appears to be Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree – A Misdemeanor.

Potential punishment for both of these offenses can vary depending on circumstances like prior criminal history. For the misdemeanor charge, the juvenile can potentially face up to a year (1) in prison but it is also possible that a judge can opt for sentence of 3 years probation instead of time behind bars.

The felony charge obviously carries much more weight if convicted. If found guilty then the suspect may serve up to 25 years behind bars. Due to the fact that this crime is also considered a violent felony, a judge can not just implement probation as a punishment for the offense but if one has zero prior criminal history, then the sentence can be as little as five (5) years.

