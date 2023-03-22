While no one can ever agree on who's got the best pizza, one spot in Poughkeepsie has already earned both local and national praise for their incredible cuisine. And according to the company's social media, they're set to return to the biggest pizza show in the world to compete.

Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Establishment to Take on the World Again

Hudson & Packard shared the news on social media that they're returning to the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas as the best pizza spots across the globe battle for supremacy. They should know about the Expo, considering they took home 2nd place in 2022 for Best Pan Pizza (the “Holé Molé,) in the world.

The Times Union describes the special “Holé Molé pan pizza, made just for last year's expo by H&P owner and chef Charlie Webb, as a pan pizza "topped with mole negro, habanero salsa, avocado purèe, red onions, Oaxacan cheese and duck confit."

History

Hudson & Packard specializes in authentic Detroit style pizza, that is a rectangular pan pizza (somewhat shaped like Sicilian) with a thick crust that is described as crispy and chewy. Hudson & Packard first started as a pop-up business at the Poughkeepsie Underwear Factory in September 2019. By late 2020, they expanded by opening their current location at 29 Academy Street in Poughkeepsie.

Their Detroit style pizza shop has become a huge hit with New Yorkers, as the location has become part of a revitalization in the area, that includes other businesses such as The Academy, Goodnight Kenny, and King Street Brewing Company.

The 39th Annual International Pizza Expo will take place March 28 to 30, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.