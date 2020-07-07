Red Hook’s Hardscrabble Day Will Be Online for 2020

For over 40 years, Red Hook’s annual Hardscrabble Day has been a staple celebration here in Dutchess County. And on Sept. 12, the tradition will continue, but in a new format.

In the face of COVID-19 challenges, Red Hook organizations are teaming up to do Hardscrabble Day in a safe, and creative, way this year. The goal is to to produce a virtual community festival. Imagine everything that you typically see at Hardscrabble Day including food, music, activities, and animals, all online. Hardscrabble Online will be a place for Red Hook businesses, organizations, and residents to share live content and engage virtual visitors from all over. There is one catch. They need submissions from you to make it happen.

The event committee is looking for creative proposals, especially live stream video or interactive workshops up to 20 minutes long. Do you have a farm animal you want the world to meet? Maybe you have a hidden talent for baking bread you discovered during quarantine? Has your Red Hook business or organization shared a demonstration at a past Historic Red Hook event that could be shared online?

If you have ideas and would like to be part of this year's hardscrabble Day Online, check out the Historic Red Hook facebook page.

