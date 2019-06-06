Red Hook Library Presents Music on the Porch

Summertime is outdoor time, and here's something that will get you outside and get you dancing, too. Red Hook Library's fourth annual Music on the Porch concert series kicks off on Friday, June 21, from 5 - 8 pm on the front lawn of the library.

Comprised of three free live outdoor concerts, the series features performances from over a dozen local musicians and bands playing popular folk and rock favorites as well as original tunes. The first concert features music from Lannie Bolde, Linda Murphy, Ethan Campbell, and Lisa Dudley. The eclectic mix is sure to please young and old alike. Participants are invited to bring blankets or chairs and picnic dinners to relax on the lawn. The library will provide fresh lemonade and shade tents. Starting at 6 pm the Red Hook VFW will be grilling hamburgers and hotdogs available for purchase. All ages are welcome and no registration is necessary.