Celebrate the Season With a Spooky Hudson Valley Cemetery Crawl

We’re already more than halfway through September, and that means that the Halloween season is right around the corner. For some people, it’s already here. In fact, I know people who started buying Halloween decorations in late July. I kid you not. Now that it's actually here, how do you plan to celebrate the season? If you’re looking for some spooky fun, this just might be just the thing for you. And you can do it on your own time, whenever is convenient for you.

How about heading to Red Hook? Join Historic Red Hook for the first annual month-long cemetery crawl through the hauntingly beautiful graveyards throughout the village and countryside. You're going to be able to compete for prizes by taking part in the scavenger hunt across five historically significant Red Hook graveyards. During the scavenger hunt you're going to hear the stories of the graveyards’ residents in the self-guided walking tours. Talk about spooky fun. And you get a history lesson, to boot.

How does the cemetery crawl work, and how is it done on your own schedule? It's easy. The scavenger hunt and walking tours will be available starting on October 1 at the Historic Red Hook website and you can participate on your own time between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30. All ages are welcome.

The Hudson Valley holds a lot of history in its old cemeteries, and Red Hook is the perfect place to explore them. What better time to do it than during the spooky Halloween season? If you dare…

