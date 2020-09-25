How Can You Learn Spanish from the Comfort of Home?

Have you always wanted to learn a second language? Maybe it's something that could help you in your career, or maybe you just want to be able to communicate with more people. Either way, here's how you can learn Spanish as a second language without even leaving the safety and comfort your house.

Red Hook Public Library's Spanish Language Class starts on Sept. 30 and continues weekly from 6PM - 7PM every Wednesday for 8 weeks online via Zoom with the last class on Nov. 18. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required for the Zoom meeting link, and space is limited. Please include your email address when registering for the class.

Email Renee to reserve a spot for the Spanish Language Class. For more information about this class and other events at the Red Hook Library, check out the Red Hook Library facebook page or visit their website.